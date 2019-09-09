Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday. (Photo courtesy: Jaishankar twitter handle)
India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to realise enormous potential of bilateral ties

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:50 IST

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations. The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.
"Reviewing the solid progress in India-Singapore relations with FM @VivianBala at the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to fully realising its enormous promise," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
jaishankar_tweet_kftGyYs.JPG" alt="" />
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Singapore, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed issues concerning the world and "what they mean for the India-Singapore partnership".
"Thank PM @leehsienloong for receiving me today. An inspiring discussion on the current state of the world and what it means for the India-Singapore partnership." the EAM's tweet read.
jaishankar_tweet_2_soHmkXy.JPG" alt="" />
The minister also gave an address at an event on business and innovation organised by the Indian High Commission where he spoke about his government's commitments towards building a "new India". (ANI)

