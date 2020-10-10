India slams Pakistan for failing to address core issues in Kulbhushan case

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India on Thursday once again hit out at Pakistan for failing to provide unimpeded, unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav saying that Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case.

Earlier, Pakistan rejected India's demand that an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel be appointed for Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial, whereas the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had in July 2019 ruled that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" in the Jadhav case and also grant consular access to India

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in his weekly media briefing today said "Pakistan has failed to respond on the core issues pertaining to the (Kulbhushan Jadhav) case. The core issues are the provision of all documents related to this case and providing unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered counselor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav"

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson further added "These issues have to be addressed if we have to have an effective review & reconsideration, as ordered by the International Court of Justice. Pakistan must show its intention to deliver on these issues".

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

The ICJ had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)