India slams Turkey over remarks on J-K, asks it to get understanding of ground situation

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India on Thursday rejected Turkey's remarks on abrogation of Article 370 as "factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted" and asked it to refrain from interfering in matters internal to India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Turkey should get a proper understanding of the ground situation.

"It's factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted. Would urge Government of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the ground situation and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India," he said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman had said on Wednesday that abrogation of the Article of 370 does not contribute to peace and stability in the region. The remarks were made on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

