India, Slovakia discuss cooperation in trade, investment in virtual interaction

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India and Slovakia on Friday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, culture, science and technology and people to people contacts in virtual interaction.

The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held virtual consultations with Ingrid Brockova, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, read a press release of the Ministry of External Affairs.



Both the ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, culture, science & technology and people to people contacts.

Multilateral issues, including cooperation at various fora such as the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) were also discussed, read the release.

Moreover, they agreed to continue efforts to further step-up and broaden engagements between India and Slovakia. (ANI)

