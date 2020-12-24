India, South Korea hold bilateral consultations, discuss defence cooperation, COVID-19

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India and South Korea on Wednesday held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination in multilateral forums.

Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), MEA and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held consultations through video conference.

An External Affairs Ministry release said that the two sides agreed to further strengthen the high-level exchanges in 2021 and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, including the areas of defence and in particular on enhancing defence industry cooperation.

"The consultations covered issues related to bilateral cooperation and also international issues of mutual interest including high-level bilateral exchanges, defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response, coordination in multilateral forums," the release said.

They also exchanged views on cooperation in the context of COVID-19, including facilitating essential air travel between the two countries.

Vice Minister Choi highlighted the steps being considered by the South Korean government to further relax the travel restrictions for foreigners including Indian citizens travelling, restrictions on numbers per flight and categories of visas.

The two sides also agreed to continue ongoing consultations for an air bubble arrangement.

Vice Minister Choi appreciated the leadership role played by India in tackling common global challenges such as Climate Change and Disaster Management through its initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and indicated ROK's willingness to continue to work with India on these issues. (ANI)