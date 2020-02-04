India-South Korea hold ministerial-level defence dialogue

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defense of South Korea on Tuesday took part in the ministerial-level defence dialogue between India and Republic of Korea.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also attended the meeting.

"Ministerial level Defence dialogue between the Republic of Korea and India is being held at South Block in New Delhi. RoK's Defence Minister Mr Jeong Kyeongdoo and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh are attending the meeting," office of the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, Jeong received a guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

Last year, Singh had visited South Korea. The two countries had signed two MoUs to further enhance their defence cooperation. (ANI)

