New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India and Spain on Tuesday discussed reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation in the post-COVID era
The 6th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Spain took place on Tuesday during which the two countries shared views on a number of regional and global issues of common interest including multilateral cooperation at international fora and counter-terrorism, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs.
The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs and the Spanish side was led by Cristina Gallach, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ibero-America and Caribbean.
During the talks, both sides welcomed the outcomes of the recent 15th India-EU Summit.
New Delhi and Madrid agreed to take forward the bilateral agenda, including through exchanges between the two sides, according to the statement.
"Both sides exchanged views on COVID-19 response and in the context of post-COVID recovery priorities, they discussed their reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation," the statement read.
"The two sides reviewed agreements under consideration and ways to strengthen economic, business, cultural, scientific, educational and people-level cooperation," it added. (ANI)
India, Spain reforms to bolster economic ties
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:25 IST
