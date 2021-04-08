India, Sri Lanka agree to work jointly against terrorist entities, fugitives

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka on Thursday agreed to work jointly against terrorist entities and fugitives, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs statement.

The first delegation-level virtual Police Chiefs' Dialogue between the Police Chiefs of India and Sri Lanka was held today.

The Indian delegation was led by the Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar whereas the Sri Lankan team was represented by CD Wickramaratne, Inspector General of Police.

"Both sides agreed to work jointly against the terrorist entities including the Global Terrorist Groups and fugitives, wherever they are present and active," the statement read.

While appreciating each other's ongoing action against the drug traffickers and other organised criminals exploiting the narrow sea route between the two countries, the two sides emphasized the need for sharing real-time intelligence and feedback, the statement added. (ANI)