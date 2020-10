Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 15 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday had "constructive" discussions with the Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka, Udaya Gammanpila, on promoting energy security.



The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a tweet, "High Commissioner Gopal Baglay had cordial, constructive and wide-ranging discussions today with Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka, on furthering mutually-beneficial energy partnership with SriLanka contributing to energy security." (ANI)