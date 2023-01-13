India strives towards providing high-quality, cost-effective health care: Union Health Minister

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that India believes in value-based health care and is continuously striving to provide high-quality and cost-effective health care to everyone.

"India believes in value-based health care and is continuously striving to provide high quality and cost-effective health care to everyone," Mandaviya said during the health ministers' virtual session of Voice of Global South Summit, 2023 titled 'Cooperation to build resilient healthcare systems'.

"Aligning with India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India has offered Co-WIN as a digital public health good to the world," the health minister said while addressing the virtual session.

Mandaviya said it is the need of the hour to focus on long-term measures to build stronger, more resilient health systems.

"It is the need of the hour to focus on long-term measures to build stronger, more resilient health systems that can prevent, prepare for, and respond to future health-related challenges while maintaining essential health services," he said.

Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday wrote: "Addressed the Health Ministers' Session of #VoiceofGlobalSouth Summit 2023. Elaborated on various initiatives of PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt to ensure quality healthcare for all and to promote greater global good."

"Digital health will be a key priority in India's G20 Presidency," the minister further wrote.



Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global south.

"India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global south. Our capacity building programs and first responder activities in case of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) situations are an important example of this approach," Jaishankar said during a special online session during the Voices of Global South Summit being held from January 12-13.

The External Affairs Minister said that the international solar alliance, the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, and now Mission Life, a worldwide program to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle, are all proof of our priority.

During COVID, we engaged in international cooperation by providing vaccines to over 100 partners and medicines to over 150 countries, Jaishankar said.

The EAM also said that: "India stands ready to share its experiences and expertise; including our game-changing digital public goods in universal identification, financial payments, direct benefit transfer, digital health, commerce, industry and logistics."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the importance of the 'equivalent voice' of the Global South on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India's too.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', PM Modi said, "We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities."

The Summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. (ANI)

