India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The attack took place on January 13 in the Timbuktu region in Mali, resulted in the killing of four peacekeepers from Cote d'Ivoire, the MEA stated.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers as well as the people and the Government of Cote d'Ivoire and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured peacekeepers," the MEA added.



This comes after India expressed support for the MINUSMA to help the country in overcoming its present political and security issues.

On Monday, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Nagraj Naidu said that "India believes that continuing support of the international community at this critical time is crucial for Mali. For its part, India has extended soft loans totalling USD 353.6 million for various developmental projects, including in the power sector, in Mali."

He also said that India offers a significant number of training slots for Malian officials under its Technical and Economic Cooperation training programme, and that Mali was also provided critical medicines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India also extended its full support to Mali's transitional government and its continued membership of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies. (ANI)

