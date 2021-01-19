India strongly condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



According to a statement from the MEA, the attack in the Central African Republic resulted in the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda on January 13 and one from Burundi on January 15.

India also remembered the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year, MEA stated.

India extends deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the peacekeepers from Rwanda and Burundi, and also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured, the MEA added. (ANI)

