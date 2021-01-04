India strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): India on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger that took place on Saturday, killing over 70 civilians and injuring several.

In a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Niger, asserting that India stands in solidarity with Niger in the fight against terrorism.



"India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger on January 2, where more than 70 civilians have been killed and many injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Niger," the MEA said in an official statement.

India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, it said.

One hundred people were killed on Saturday in attacks on two villages in western Niger, Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said following one of deadliest days in recent memory for a country ravaged by Islamist violence, according to a report by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

