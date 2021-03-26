India strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in the western region of Niger on March 21, where 137 civilians were killed and several others were injured.

In a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the Nigerian government and people.

"India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," MEA said.



At least 137 Nigerien civilians were killed on Sunday in an attack on several localities near the Malian border, the Nigerien government said in a statement on Monday, reported Anadolu Agency.

Government spokesperson Abdourahamane Zakaria said that reinforced security and health measures have been taken in the area and an investigation has been opened in the matter.

It is the second deadly attack on Nigerien civilians in a week. On March 15, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed at least 58 civilians returning from a weekly market in the Banibangou department near the Malian border, according to Zakaria.

Niger's Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, bordering northern Mali, have been facing recurrent armed attacks since 2017 attributed to terrorist groups operating in northern Mali, according to Anadolu Agency. (ANI)

