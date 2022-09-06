India strongly condemns terrorist attack on Russian Embassy in Kabul

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

The explosion that occurred on Monday near the Consular Department gate of the Russian Embassy, left at least two embassy staffers dead and several others wounded.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Russian Embassy in Kabul yesterday. We convey our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of the injured," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Monday's explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy and stressed the need for the Taliban to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions.

"UNAMA condemns today's explosion outside @RusEmbassyKabul. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.



A Taliban spokesperson said that a comprehensive investigation had been launched into the matter and further measures will be taken to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents in future.

"Our security has launched a comprehensive investigation, & will take further measures to safeguard the Embassy & prevent such probable incidents from hindering the Embassy's activities," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

Balkhi added that the Taliban-appointed government in Afghanistan has close relations with the Russian Federation and will not allow the enemies to sabotage relations between both countries with such negative actions.

After Monday's explosion near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In a phone call with Lavrov, Muttaqi assured that special attention will be given to blast in front of the Russian embassy. He ensured Lavrov the security of this embassy, TOLOnews reported quoting the Taliban spokesperson.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the terror outfit had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents. (ANI)

