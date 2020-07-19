India summons Pakistani envoy, lodges strong protest on civilians death in ceasefire violation by Islamabad

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's Charge d'Affaires, Syed Haider Shah, and lodged strong protest on the death of three civilians in recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces on Friday night in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians, including a child were killed, according to MEA. Those who were killed belonged to a single-family.

"Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the death of three innocent civilians... India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces," MEA said in a statement.

This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, according to the MEA.

The ministry said that Islamabad was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining "peace and tranquillity" along the Line of Control and the International Boundary

"India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces," the statement read

"Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary," it added. (ANI)

