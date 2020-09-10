India supported us by sending essential medicines during COVID-19 crisis: French Defence Minister

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday that India supported her country by sending essential medicines during the peak of COVID-19 crisis in the European nation.

Speaking at a press briefing along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the French Minister said her country in the response sent medical equipment for patients in intensive care to India.

"Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she said.

The French Defence Minister, who is in India, attended the ceremony of induction of five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force's fleet at the Ambala airbase.

"I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries, which dates back to 1998," she said.

While speaking at the event earlier in the day, Parly reiterated France's support to the candidature of India for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "France supports India's candidacy for (permanent seat) in the UNSC," she said.

The French Defence Minister highlighted India's election as a non-permanent member in the UNSC for a two-year term beginning in January 2021, saying it "represents an opportunity to promote international peace and security together."

She added it is a stellar achievement for India and France and a new chapter is being written in the bilateral defence ties.

Parly said it is a great pride to see the first five Rafale jets inducted in time in the Indian Air Force despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are particularly attentive to the respect of the delivery deadline. We will ensure this as France is determined to support the Indian Air Force to touch the sky with glory with the remaining 31 Rafale jets as soon as possible," she stated. (ANI)

