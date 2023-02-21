India supporting Bhutan in efforts to establish digital infrastructure

Thimphu [Bhutan], February 21 (ANI): The relations between India, and Bhutan are touching new heights as the India has been consistently supporting Bhutan in its efforts to establish a digital infrastructure, The Bhutan Live reported.

The Indian government recently announced that it is going to help Bhutan in building its third international internet gateway.

According to the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, the government will facilitate a concessional rate to reduce the cost of the gateway's operation. This new initiative is a part of the expanding India-Bhutan digital collaboration.



India is collaborating with Bhutan on various technology initiatives. An optical fibre backbone has been provided at the village level across all 20 districts of Bhutan under Bhutan's flagship programme 'Digital Drukul', The Bhutan Live reported.

Bhutan's third internet gateway would enhance internet bandwidth, connect remote pockets of the country and lower the cost of internet connectivity for users.

Bhutan's ICT policy (2009) is committed to using ICT for good governance, creating a great information culture, and a high-tech habitat. To realise this goal, the Bhutan government is constantly working with its counterparts in India, as per The Bhutan Live.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy had organised a technology roundtable with Bhutan's leading technology and innovation experts to discuss various ways to enhance cooperation in the digital technology sector. (ANI)

