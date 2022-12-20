India supports effective termination of Iran's nuclear policy

New York [US], December 20 (ANI): India supports full and effective implementation of resolution 2231, which terminates United Nations resolution on Iran's nuclear policy, and encouraged the concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy towards an early resolution of differences and return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While addressing the UN Security Council's meeting on non-proliferation, India's permanant representative Ruchira Kamboj said, "India supports the full and effective implementation of resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). We encourage the concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy towards an early resolution of differences and return to full implementation of the JCPOA."

According to UN, the resolution 2231 (2015) provides for the termination of the provisions of previous Security Council resolutions on the Iranian nuclear issue and establishes specific restrictions that apply to all States without exception, according to the statement released by UN.

Kamboj said, "India values the efforts of the IAEA to implement the Agency's verification and monitoring mandate. We take note of the recent reports of the Agency, which were also considered at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting recently."



She also said that India have recent reports of the Agency, which were also considered at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting recently. We have maintained that the way forward is to make progress on engagement between the Agency and Iran to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues to enable the Agency to provide an assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

"I will conclude by extending my appreciation to the 2231 team of the Secretariat for the cooperation and support extended to my delegation during our tenure in the Council," Kamboj added.

Earlier, on July 20, 2015, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231 (2015) endorsing the JCPOA. The Security Council affirmed that the conclusion of the JCPOA marked a fundamental shift in its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, expressed its desire to build a new relationship with Iran strengthened by the implementation of the JCPOA and to bring to a satisfactory conclusion its consideration of this matter.

The Security Council further affirmed that full implementation of the JCPOA would contribute to building confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme and emphasized that the JCPOA is conducive to promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran, UN said in a statement.

The Security Council requested the IAEA to undertake the necessary verification and monitoring of Iran's nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA for their full duration. In addition to two reports already mentioned, the Security Council requested the IAEA to provide regular updates to the IAEA Board of Governors and, as appropriate, in parallel to the Security Council on Iran's implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA and also to report to the IAEA Board of Governors and in parallel to the Security Council at any time if the Director General has reasonable grounds to believe there is an issue of concern directly affecting fulfilment of JCPOA commitments. (ANI)

