India supports UAE's proposal to include digitization in IMO Strategic Plan

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India supports UAE's proposal to include the element of digitization in the next Strategic Plan as well as the adoption of a maritime single window system as a part of the digitization initiative since it will help in resolving the regulatory bottlenecks faced in the marine industry, said Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

Time-bound action plans for digitization should be part of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) strategic directions.

Dr Sanjeev Ranjan further emphasized India's statement at COP 27 that the journey towards a planet safe for humanity is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity with climate justice as our guiding principles.

He also put across India's stand that decarbonization and funding for the same may be included as a separate strategic direction with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) as its cornerstone for the way forward.

"India appreciates the proposal of UAE on the 'Capacity-Building Decade 2021-2030' strategy including the concept of 'no one should be left behind. India has noted that this element does not appear to be comprehensively absorbed within the ambition of the 8 strategic directions under the existing Strategic Plan. India, therefore, considers this aspect as crucial for the effective usage of financial and technical resources available with IMO through Technical Cooperation Committee's work to assist developing states" the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

IMO is working to ensure shipping can embrace the digital revolution - while ensuring safety, boosting environmental protection and managing cyber security risks. Cooperation between all relevant stakeholders, from shipping, ports and logistics, will be vital to drive the digitalization of shipping, enhance its efficiency and sustainability, facilitate trade and foster economic prosperity. (ANI)