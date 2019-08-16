India suspends Thar Express

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): India on Friday suspended Thar Express, the weekly train service which connects Jodhpur in Rajashtan with Karachi in Pakistan, until further orders, according to a railway official.

"The train number 14889/14890 which leaves from Bhagat ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur to Munabao and train number 00406/00405 from Munabao to Zero Point has been cancelled in compliance with the Railway order," CPRO of the North Western Railways Abhay Sharma said in a statement.

Pakistan had suspended both Thar Express and Samjhauta Express following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was in line with Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had recently rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operation on two trains, saying that the services will not resume till the time he holds the post. (ANI)