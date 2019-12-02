India, Sweden to work together on sustainable energy, AI, future mobility

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Monday jointly inaugurated the India-Sweden High-Level Dialogue on Innovation Policy under which the two countries will jointly implement projects in strategic areas such as sustainable energy">sustainable energy and artificial intelligence (AI) among others.

The dialogue aims to create a platform with key stakeholders in a triple helix format, with government, private, and academia providing overall strategic direction for joint innovation policy.

The initiative has been taken up in pursuance of the Joint Declaration on India-Sweden Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future, which was signed between the two countries during PM Modi's 2018 visit to Sweden.

Under the joint declaration, both the countries have agreed to optimise formal bilateral collaboration mechanisms, increase synergies between policy areas and enable the exchange of experiences and best practice regarding innovation policies for the creation of vibrant joint innovation ecosystems.

The high-level dialogue will aim to jointly formulate and implement short and long-term projects in strategic areas such as, but not limited to, circular economy, digital health, artificial intelligence, sustainable energy">sustainable energy, and future mobility. (ANI)