India takes all necessary steps to counter cross border terrorism: MEA on human rights body's remarks

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Terming remarks of Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson over specific incidents in Jammu and Kashmir "baseless", India on Thursday said that the country "takes all necessary steps to counter cross border terrorism".

"We have seen the statement made by the Spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on specific incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

In an MEA release, Bagchi said that the remarks also betray a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right "the Right to Life" of our citizens including in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that referring to proscribed terrorist organisations as "armed groups" demonstrates a clear bias on the part of OHCHR.

"As a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens, India takes all necessary steps to counter cross border terrorism," Bagchi said.

National security legislation, like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) were enacted by the Parliament to protect the sovereignty of India and ensure the security of its citizens, he said.

"The arrest and subsequent detention of the individual referred to in the statement was done entirely as per provisions of law. Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law," Bagchi added while urging the OHCHR to develop a better understanding of the negative impact of terrorism on human rights.

The United Nations had expressed concern over the arrest of Khurram Parvez who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 22. He was learnt to be involved in anti-India activities and had direct links with a banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit. (ANI)