"India taking new initiatives based on Buddha's teachings": PM Narendra Modi at Global Buddhist Summit

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the noble teachings of Gautama Buddha at the Global Buddhist Summit inaugurated here in New Delhi on Thursday.

"The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over centuries. Inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare," said PM Modi.

He said, "Buddha is an understanding beyond the person, Buddha is a thought beyond the form, Buddha is a consciousness beyond the image, and this consciousness of the Buddha is eternal and constant..."

"This thought is eternal, this understanding is unforgettable," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that India is moving ahead in 'Amrit Kaal' towards becoming a developed country, and the biggest inspiration behind the same is Lord Buddha.

"In this Amrit Kaal, India has taken new initiatives on many subjects and our biggest inspiration for this is Lord Buddha. India is moving ahead in the 'Amrit Kaal' towards becoming a developed country. India has resolved for the welfare of not only India but also for the whole wide world," Modi said.

The two-day Global Buddhist Summit is being held at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of her independence when India is celebrating the 'Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi said that India has continuously spread the values of Lord Buddha. "The path of Buddha is Pariyakti, Patipatti and Pativedha. Means Theory, Practice and Realization. In the last 9 years, India has progressed rapidly on all these three points," he said.

The Prime Minister further stressed that when many people come together with a vision for a better future, "the future will indeed be magnificent".

"India has had its firsts in so many fields, and it has derived great inspiration for the same from Lord Buddha. That's why today people from different countries, and different geographical-cultural environments are present here together," Modi said while adding that this is the extension of Lord Buddha which unites the entire humanity in one thread.

PM Modi underscored the importance of the path of Buddha adding that his path is of the future, the path of sustainability.

He also said that India has not given war to the world, but 'Buddha'.

"The war and unrest that the world is suffering from today, centuries ago Lord Buddha had given a solution. The journey of solving problems is the journey of Buddha. India considers the sorrow of every human being as its own sorrow," PM Modi said.

Modi said that the world can embrace happiness only if "we renunciate realisations of Victory, Defeats, Fights, Wars".

"Lord Buddha has taught the path to overcome these. Enmity can not vanish with enmity but with Love. Actual happiness lies in peace, in living together with peace. If we want to make the world happy, then this Buddha mantra of inclusiveness is the only way by leaving the self, the world, the narrow thinking," PM Modi said.

Refering to the earthquake in Turkey, PM Modi said, "Be it peace missions in different countries of the world or a calamity like an earthquake in Turkey... India stands with humanity in times of every crisis, with 'Mum Bhav', by putting its full potential."

He also informed how India played a key role in improving the Buddha Circuit.

"We improved the Buddha Circuit in India and Nepal. Be it Kushinagar International Airport or Lumbini, where India International Centre for Buddhist Culture is being established; India is working holistically in this direction," said PM Modi. (ANI)