India terms Pakistan's move to take diplomats to PoK as 'drama', 'naked propaganda'

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): India on Thursday termed Pakistan's move to take diplomats to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), where the Indian Army destroyed terror camps as "drama" and "naked propaganda" and said it should instead show any credible action against terrorism.

"This is a drama. Pakistan has been doing this kind of naked propaganda. They had taken some diplomats (to PoK). We know that whenever they take diplomats, they try to show a completely different thing," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing here.

Referring to Pakistan's reluctance to act against terror organisations, Kumar said it should show diplomats how it destroys terror camps and take "credible, irreversible" action against terrorism.

"If Pakistan is serious, it should take diplomats to places to show how it is taking credible, irreversible and verifiable action against terrorism," Kumar said.

He said Pakistan has been using terror launch pads to send terrorists to India.

"This is in public knowledge that they have launch pads along LoC in PoK that are used to infiltrate terrorists into India," he added.

Indian Army had used artillery guns to target camps in PoK after two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. (ANI)

