India-Thailand Defence Dialogue to be held in Bangkok on April 20, 21

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): India and Thailand will hold the eighth defence dialogue on April 20 and 21 in Bangkok, which would be co-chaired by India's Ministry of Defence Special Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma with Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Thailand General Nuchit Sribunsong.

At the invitation of the Government of Thailand, India's Ministry of Defence Special Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma will pay an official visit to Bangkok between April 20-21, 2023, said a government press release.

During the visit, the Special Secretary will co-chair the 8th meeting of the India-Thailand Defence Dialogue with Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Nuchit Sribunsong on April 20, 2023, the PIB release said.



During the dialogue, the co-chairs will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements.

The release further informed that both sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. As part of her visit, the Special Secretary will also call on Permanent Secretary for Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra.

India and Thailand share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this cooperation. The bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries including Defence Dialogue meetings, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity-building and training programmes and bilateral exercises. (ANI)

