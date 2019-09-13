Representative photo
India, Thailand joint military exercise from September 16

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): MAITREE, the joint military exercise between India and Thailand, will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya, from September 16 to 29.
A Defence Ministry release said that Indian and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) contingents comprising 50 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter-terrorism operations.
MAITREE is an annual training event which is being conducted alternatively in Thailand and India since 2006.
The release said that Exercise MAITREE with Thailand is significant in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of changing facets of global terrorism.
The scope of this exercise covers company-level joint training on counter-terrorism operations in jungle and urban scenario.
The release said joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army (IA) and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which will further foster defence cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

