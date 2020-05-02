India, Thailand will work together to fight coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi speaks to Thai counterpart

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed issues related to coronavirus pandemic with his Thailand counterpart Prayut Chan-o-Cha and said that New Delhi and Bangkok will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by the current crisis.

"Discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic with good friend @prayutofficial. As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis," the Prime Minister tweeted.

With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Thailand has reported 2,966 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far. (ANI)