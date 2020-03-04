India tightens travel restriction, suspends visa granted to Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan nationals

New Delhi [India], Mar 04 (ANI): Tightening travel restrictions as cases of Coronavirus surge, India on Wednesday suspended all the visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or before February 03.

In a new advisory, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also suspended the visas to foreign nationals travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan issued to them on or after February 2.

The advisory comes hours after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India has 28 cases of Coronavirus.

Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from the above countries are exempted from restriction on entry. However, they will have to undergo medical screening.

"All regular visas and e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/ Consulate," read the advisory.

"Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of Peoples Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate," added the advisory.

The ministry also announced that all passengers other than those restricted countries, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at the port of entry.

It advised Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and Japan advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-15 affected countries. (ANI)

