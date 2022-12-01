India to assume chairmanship of Wassenaar Arrangement, UNSC

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Along with the presidency of G20, India will also assume the chairmanship of Wassenaar Arrangement and the United Nations Security Council.

The information was passed on by the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

New Delhi is set to assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

India will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1st of this year.

India will host the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

As per the sources, the meetings will take place in less explored parts of the country at very exotic locations of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives.

India will also light up 100 monuments on December 1st with the G-20 logo as the country officially takes the presidency of the grouping.



Many are hopeful that India can make meaningful contributions to the global economy and can help improve the current unstable geopolitical state of affairs during her reign as president.

Meanwhile, India will assume the Chairmanship of Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) Plenary on January 01, 2023 for a period of one year.

At the 26th annual Plenary of the WA held in Vienna on November 30 -December 01, 2022, Ambassador Eoin O'Leary of Ireland handed over the Chairmanship to Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN and International Organizations in Vienna.

"India assumes the chairmanship of Wassenaar Arrangement today. The formal assumption on 1st January for one year," said Bagchi,

India joined the Wassenaar Arrangement on December 08, 2017, as its 42nd participating state.

WA is a multilateral export control regime, which, through regular information exchange among members on transfers of conventional arms and dual-use goods and technologies, seeks to promote transparency and greater responsibility in such transfers and prevent destabilizing accumulations.

The WA Plenary is the decision-making body of the Arrangement which operates based on consensus. As the incoming Chair of WA, India remains ready and committed to working in close cooperation with other members to further the WA goal of contributing to regional and international security and stability.

Also, India will hold meetings on counter-terror, and UN reforms during its one-month tenure of UNSC Chairship.

"India also assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council today for the month of December. This is the second time during our two-year tenure that we, as an elected members have taken over this presidency," said Bagchi.

"Multilateralism, and counter-terror will be a key focus during India's one-month-long presidency of UNSC that begins today," added the MEA spokesperson.

Incidentally, India's presidency of THE Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SC) is underway, which it took over in September. (ANI)

