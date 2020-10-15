India to deliver kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India will be delivering a kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy and this will be the first submarine of the neighbouring country.

The step is in accordance with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and also in line with India's commitment to building capacities and self-reliance in the neighbouring countries.

Addressing the weekly press conference here, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of India's diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar.

"In this context, India will be delivering a kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir to the Myanmar Navy. We understand that this will be the first submarine of the Myanmar Navy. This is in accordance with our vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, and also in line with our commitment to build capacities and self reliance in all our neighbouring countries," he said. (ANI)