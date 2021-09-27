India to develop railway link in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh] September 27 (ANI): The Indian government on Monday signed to develop a new rail link in Bangladesh that will connect Bogura city to Sirajganj.

The new railway route will establish a shorter 'Dual Gauge Link' between Bangladesh's Western and Northern parts as well as Eastern and Southern parts via Dhaka," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh informed in a tweet.

"A significant step towards modernizing Bangladesh's railway infrastructure & enhancing railway connectivity within Bangladesh! A new direct Rail Link from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali Station, Sirajganj to be developed under Government of India Line of Credit," the tweet said.



The contract between Bangladesh Railway and Indian consultant JV of RITES Ltd & Aarvee Associates was signed in presence of Bangladesh Minister of Railways Md Nurul Islam Sujan and Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami.

"The signing ceremony was chaired by the Hon'ble Secretary (Railway) Mohd. Salim Reza," Indian High Commission said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh have been intensely banking on their healthy bilateral relationship in the development of mutual trade and commerce.

Earlier in the month, India had also helped Dhaka by providing two mobile medical oxygen plants to support the country's fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

