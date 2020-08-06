India to extend assistance to Lebanon, seeks assessment of damage in Beirut explosion

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India said on Thursday that it has sought an assessment from Lebanon on the damage during the powerful explosion in Beirut to decide the nature of assistance that can be extended.

"We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon. On its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them. There have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivatsava said at the weekly media briefing.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 5,000 suffered injuries in the explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday.

According to the Lebanese authorities, blasts were caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have been made homeless, city's governor Marwan Abboud has said. (ANI)

