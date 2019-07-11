India to fulfill CHOGM 18 commitments before deadline: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India is well on the path of fulfilling all the commitments made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 much before the next meeting in 2020, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who concluded his three-day visit to London to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) on Thursday.

"At the summit today, underlined that India is fulfilling all its #Commonwealth commitments made by PM @narendramodi in 2018. Includes support for technical cooperation and projects related to #SDG & #ClimateChange. A special bond with Small States & Small Island Developing States," tweeted Jaishankar.

The CFAMM undertook a review of the implementation of the mandates of CHOGM 2018 and held discussions on the CHOGM 2020 to be held at Kigali in June next year. During the CFAMM, Foreign Ministers adopted the 70th anniversary Affirmation, read an official statement.

Jaishankar congratulated the member countries on the 70th anniversary of Commonwealth.

India also called for fast-tracking of the process of re-admission of the Maldives to the Commonwealth.

Along with it, S Jaishankar held a string of bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Affairs Ministers of Australia Marise Payne, Foreign Affairs Ministers of Canada Chrystia Freeland and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh MD Shahriar Alam on the margins of CFAMM and covered a wide range of bilateral issues.

Hunt and Jaishankar agreed to bring the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations into sharper focus. Jaishankar thanked his UK counterpart for British Government's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to build a global Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

During the visit, Jaishankar also interacted with a large number of MPs, Lords and key representatives of think tanks and media to exchange views on a range of issues to find ways and means to further cement the multifaceted India - UK ties. (ANI)

