India to fund NRs 530 million for reconstruction of total 25 health posts in Dhading, Sindhupalchowk

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 (ANI): Embassy of India in Nepal on Friday signed four Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) for the reconstruction of 25 health posts in the Himalayan country.

Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction wing of the Embassy of India, Nepal and Project Director of Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority signed the agreement, according to a release from the Indian Embassy.

"Twelve health posts are located in Dhading district and 13 are located in Sindhupalchowk district and these health posts, damaged during the 2015 earthquake will be reconstructed at a cost of NR 530 million," the release read.

"On the same occasion, four Contract Agreements, award the work to successful bidders were also signed between CLPIU (Building) and Contractors," it further added.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)-Roorkee, a premier institute of India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will be providing technical assistance for the reconstruction.



As per the Embassy, these health posts are the first batch of 147 health sector projects being reconstructed by NRA under the Government of India reconstruction grant of USD 50 million for the health sector in ten districts of Nepal.

"The remaining projects are in the advanced stage of the tender process," the embassy said.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these health facilities. The health facilities will have OPD, dispensary, medicine storerooms, ante/post-natal room, bedrooms for duty doctors/ medical staff, kitchen and disable friendly sanitation facilities.

"Government of India remains committed to continuing its development partnership with Nepal which is long-standing, unwavering, unmatched and multidimensional in nature," the release stated.

The government of India has been engaged with the Government of Nepal in strengthening the infrastructure facilities in the health sector. Under the Government of India funded Small Development Projects scheme, over 40 health posts/health camps have been completed in Nepal since 2003.

The government of India has also gifted over 823 ambulances to governmental, non-governmental/non-profit making organisations in Nepal since 1994. (ANI)

