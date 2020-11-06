India to help countries in enhancing strorage capacities for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, says Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help the humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis and New Delhi will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Speaking at a briefing session on COVID-19 related issues for diplomatic missions and international organisations here, he said India is on track on the development and trial of vaccines and is exploring the possibility of conducting phase three trials in a few of the partner countries.

He said India is also looking forward to research collaboration in the field of vaccine development.

"Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries. We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from eight neighbouring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices. Based on demand, we can conduct more such training courses," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said that India is committed to vaccine production and delivery during the current crisis.

"Several countries have been approaching us for receiving vaccine supply. I reiterate our Prime Minister's commitment that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines," he said. (ANI)