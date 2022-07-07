India to hold several G20 events across country during its presidency

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country during its presidency which begins in December this year.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing that G20 Summit is preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels.

"India will assume the presidency of G20 in December 2022. Apart from the Summit which we will hold next year whose dates are yet not finalized, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organized across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," he said.

Bagchi was answering a query about the proposal to hold some G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The G20 Summit is preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings, engagement group, contact meetings and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels - these are different events, some are governmental, some are non-governmental. If you look at previous years, there are formats and each country innovates and puts its own ideas, and initials. All these will be made public and shared with you as we get closer to the presidency," he said.



Reports said Pakistan has been reaching out to its close allies in G20 - China, Turkey - to boycott the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is going to be India's new G20 Sherpa as Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel will give up his position as he has been tasked with other pressing duties, sources familiar with the matter said.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time.

Answering a question over China's raising concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, the spokesperson said it is a consistent policy of the Government of India to treat Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India and as a respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India.

"His Holiness is accorded all due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities in India. His Holiness' birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad. The birthday greetings by the Prime Minister to his Holiness on his 87th birthday should be seen in this overall context," Bagchi said. (ANI)

