India to host two-day UNSC's counter-terrorism meet starting today

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India is set to host the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting Friday. The meeting, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively.

Addressing a special press briefing on the UNSC CTC, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said, "There is no better place to open the series of important discussions than Mumbai, a city, which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself."

Verma further added, "Overarching theme would be 'Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.' It will begin with a tribute to victims of terrorism," said Verma. The meeting will reportedly focus on the use of the internet, payment mechanism, and drones by terrorists.

Secretary (West) Verma said the larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting in India of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai would resonate with the rest of the world. "...Because in 2008, what happened was an attack on what would be the identity of India in the financial and commercial space city," he said.

Speaking about Pakistan coming out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list', he said, "Because of FATF, Pakistan had to admit and begin some sort of legal process against two individuals directly responsible for 26/11."

"We will not venture to suggest that the general discussions and the consensus building, which we aim to achieve through the deliberations in Mumbai and Delhi will double down on any specific event," he added.

Speaking at the same press conference, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that there is a great need to speak with a united voice and with a common voice, as we counter the scourge and menace, which we all agree is one of the most dangerous threats that face humanity today.

"And the second thing I would like to highlight is the issue of double standards, where we have said that there are no good or no bad terrorists. And we have said before, both the External Affairs Minister and later on the Indian Mission in New York, that those who propagate this distinction, have an agenda and those who cover up for them are just as culpable," she added. (ANI)