India to organise two-day summit on Green Hydrogen initiatives involving BRICS nations

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): India is all set to host a two-day summit on Green Hydrogen initiatives on June 22-23, 2021 involving the BRICS nations, an association of five major emerging national economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The prestigious event offers a platform to share their respective Green Hydrogen initiatives and views on how to take it to the next level in their own countries. The online event will be held via a video conference, said an official release.

The event will be anchored by India's largest power producer and one of the global energy majors, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) under Ministry of Power.

The virtual summit will bring the best brains, policy makers and major stakeholders from the BRICS nations deliberating and discussing at length the future of Hydrogen in the energy mix, read the release.

The representatives from each country would be sharing respective initiatives undertaken by their countries on utilisation of hydrogen and their future plans. The speakers will also share the relevance of different technologies developed on hydrogen and its priorities for their country.



It will also witness panel discussions on ideas integrating hydrogen in overall energy policy framework by different countries. The discussions to entail financing options for the emerging green hydrogen technologies and the institutional support needed to create the requisite ecosystem for the technology to flourish, said the release.

As the world rapidly moves to decarbonise the entire energy system, hydrogen is poised to play a vital role and build on the rapid scale-up of renewable resources across the world.

Hydrogen when produced by electrolysis using renewable energy is known as Green Hydrogen which has no carbon footprint. This gives Hydrogen the edge over other fuels to unlock various avenues of green usage.

However, challenges lie in terms of technology, efficiency, financial viability and scaling up which the summit will aim to address.

Green hydrogen has innumerable applications. Green Chemicals like ammonia and methanol can directly be utilized in existing applications like fertilizers, mobility, power, chemicals, shipping etc.

Green Hydrogen blending up to 10 per cent may be adopted in City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to gain widespread acceptance.

Further scaling up with greening of hard to abate sectors (like steel and cement) through hydrogen is to be explored. Many countries have brought out their strategies and defined targets and roadmaps based on their resources and strengths, read the release. (ANI)

