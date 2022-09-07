India, UAE to sign MoU in field of education

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Cabinet approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's Education Ministry and the Ministry of Education of the Government of the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the field of education.

The major objective behind the signing of the MoU is to further bolster the ongoing educational collaboration between India and UAE and widen the scope of engagements between the two nations, the Ministry of Education stated in a release.

The MoU is aimed at the promotion of the exchange of Information Education, Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, and the facilitation of academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries for offering joint degree and dual degree programmes, the statement added.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of Education, the MoU will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing and will be automatically renewable with the consent of both parties. It will rejuvenate educational cooperation and increase academic mobility between India and UAE.



Earlier in 2015, an MoU was signed in 2015 with UAE in the field of Education which expired in 2018.

In 2019, at a meeting between Education Ministers of the two countries, the UAE proposed to sign a new MoU which incorporated changes brought in by the National Education Policy 2020 in India's education ecosystem. (ANI)

India and UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership and reinforce age-old people-to-people ties, during the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Both sides agreed to hold meetings of various institutional dialogues on consular issues, skills and manpower in the coming months.

Earlier in May, India and UAE signed an MoU on Climate Action. In this context, Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart during the meeting noted the progress in discussions on various aspects related to renewable energy and Green Hydrogen. (ANI)

