"India, UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested...," says UK CDS Radakin

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): UK's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Tony Radakin on Monday met CDS General Anil Chauhan and said, "India and the UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested and volatile."

Both Chiefs also reviewed progress on various pillars of the UK-India defence partnership and exchanged views to further expand ties in all domains.

"We share many of the same democratic instincts and values and are committed to the rule of law. We are respected military powers, both undergoing significant investment and modernisation and exercising together across, land, sea and air. But we can do more. I value the opportunity to meet with General Anil Chauhan to discuss how we can develop our partnership in a way that benefits our mutual security and prosperity," said Radakin.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan was today called on by his British counterpart Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. Discussions focussed on augmenting strong bilateral defence cooperation as well as a collaboration under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India, according to Defence officials.

Radakin is taking part in a series of high-level meetings in India this week, continuing momentum in building strategic ties between the two countries and held discussions with Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Hari Kumar, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane, and Additional Secretary Defence Production, T Natarajan.

"My visit to India reflects the United Kingdom's belief that our security is indivisible from that of the wider world. As a global trading nation it matters to the UK that the Indo-Pacific is open and free, which is why the British Armed Forces are establishing the broadest and most integrated presence in the region of any European nation," said UK's CDS.

Radakin is on a three-day visit to India and began his trip by paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial this morning, ahead of his first meeting with his Indian counterpart, General Anil Chauhan.

Over the next two days, Admiral Radakin will be hosted by various establishments of the Indian Armed Forces across the country, with a view to boosting military-to-military engagement and exploring opportunities around the co-creation of future technologies.

The UK and India are natural partners in defence and share a strong and enduring relationship, including collaboration in research, development and training.

Following the signing of an updated Memorandum of Understanding in 2019, discussions around industrial collaboration in the aerospace sector have progressed, with the UK's Minister for Defence Procurement visiting in February and the First Sea Lord visiting in March.

"India is a valued defence partner for the UK and our relationship continues to flourish across our research and industrial sectors. Both our nations are committed to the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and we continue to train and operate alongside our Indian partners to promote security in the region," said Ben Wallace, UK's Defence Secretary.

In recent weeks, HMS Lancaster visited Kochi to train alongside the Indian Navy as part of Exercise Konkan, while five Mirage 2000 fighters were flown by Indian Air Force pilots in the Royal Air Force's largest aerial exercise in the UK - Exercise Cobra Warrior.

Later this month, soldiers from the Indian Army will deploy to the UK to take part in Exercise Ajeya Warrior, training alongside the British Army.

The visit of CDS also coincides with the visit of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston. The visit of two of the senior-most officers of the UK's armed forces exemplifies the importance with which the UK holds its defence and security partnership with India. (ANI)

