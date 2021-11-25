India, UK discuss ways to strengthen cyber cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India and the UK on Thursday discussed ways to further deepen the existing bilateral cyber cooperation along with aspects related to cyber deterrence.

The discussions were held during the first meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group on Cyber Deterrence. The meeting was held in virtual mode, an official statement informed.

"Both sides discussed various key aspects related to cyber deterrence and ways to further deepen the existing bilateral cyber cooperation under the India-UK Framework for the Cyber Relationship signed on 17 April 2018 in New Delhi," the statement said.



The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while the UK delegation was led by Will Middleton, Cyber Director from Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

Both sides also agreed to work closely with each other and hold regular consultations on addressing the challenges to cyber deterrence and for building effective cyber deterrence strategies.

"India and the UK agreed to work closely with each other and hold regular consultations on addressing the challenges to cyber deterrence and for building effective cyber deterrence strategies," the statement added.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to work closely with each other and hold regular consultations on addressing the challenges to cyber deterrence and for building effective cyber deterrence strategies.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also attended by senior cyber officials from respective Ministries and Departments from both countries. (ANI)

