India, UK take part in joint exercise Konkan Shakti 2021

"All 3 Services from the Indian and UK Armed Forces exercising simultaneously in exercise Konkan Shakti-21 conducted by the 2 countries to date. CSG21 aircraft and ships participating side by side with our Indian counterparts developing interoperability," Commander UK Carrier Strike Group tweeted.

The maiden India-UK Joint Tri-Service exercise Konkan Shakti is scheduled to be held between October 21 and 27 off the west coast of India and aims to derive "mutual benefits" from each other's experiences.



According to a press release by the Indian Navy on Thursday, the exercise is scheduled to be held in two phases.

"The harbour phase is planned at Mumbai from October 21 to 23, while at sea, the exercises will be conducted from October 24 to 27," said the release.

Highlighting the naval linkages between the two countries, the release said that it has grown in terms of interoperability and synergy.

"Over decades now, both navies have undertaken bilateral exercises, exchanges and enhanced their technical cooperation. Rightly so, this has formed the basis for the maiden tri-service bilateral exercise, Konkan Shakti -21," said the release. (ANI)

