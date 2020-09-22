India, UK to hold Water Partnership Forum today

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A virtual India-UK Water Partnership Forum will be held on Tuesday to discuss ways to collaborate on issues pertaining to water conservation and infrastructure development.

According to an official note, the inaugural address will be given by Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Gaitri Issar Kumar. Besides, a memorandum of understanding will be inked between Ganga and British Water.

The event will highlight the strategic partnership approaches between the two countries to develop 21st-Century water infrastructure in India.

India's water conservation programme and other policies like Namami Gange programme, Jal Jeewan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, will also be discussed.

Besides this, a session on "Opportunities in the Indian water sector" will be held. This session will showcase business and investment opportunities in the Indian water sector.

Moreover, the UK expertise shall highlight how the country can collaborate with India in its water infrastructure development.

The event will be concluded by a special address by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga. The event is slated to begin at 1430 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) and conclude at 1700 hrs IST. (ANI)