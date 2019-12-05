India urges countries to act against 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pak in its foreign missions

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): India has urged international community to take up action against the so-called 'Kashmir Desks' or 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan at its embassies and diplomatic missions in different countries to spread falsehood and radicalise the local population, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Parliament on a question pertaining to the matter, Muraleedharan said that Pakistan had announced on August 17 that it would set up "Kashmir Desk/Kashmir cells" at its embassies in different countries. The minister said that the purpose of the initiative is to incite the local population and radicalise them by spreading falsehood.

"The government has urged foreign countries to realise the dangers posed by these Kashmir cells and take appropriate action in this regard," the statement read.

The setting up of Kashmir Desks is the latest in the series of moves by Pakistan to mislead and spread falsehood over Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" -- a stance which has been supported by a number of countries across the world, including several SAARC countries.

Muraleedharan said that Pakistan's attempts to interfere in internal affairs of India have been effectively thwarted. He also said that countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

"As a result of Government's efforts, Pakistan's attempts to interfere in internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region; and its abuse of international fora including United Nations have been successfully and effectively thwarted," the minister said.

"Countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, are internal to India. Countries have also called on Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner. They have also acknowledged that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be addressed bilaterally and peacefully," he added. (ANI)

