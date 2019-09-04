MEA also highlighted that this is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has taken place.
MEA also highlighted that this is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has taken place.

India urges UK to act against those who vandalised High Commission properties

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants who were involved in vandalising the properties of Indian High Commission in London.
The properties were vandalised during protests over Jammu and Kashmir outside the Commission on Tuesday, which turned violent.
"We consider these incidents to be unacceptable and have strongly urged the government of United Kingdom to take action against those involved, and take necessary steps to ensure the normal functioning of our Mission and the safety and security of our personnel," the MEA's official spokesperson said.
The Ministry highlighted that this is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has taken place. "We are deeply concerned by the reports of the unruly demonstration by Pakistan incited elements and consequent organised vandalism of the property of the London">High Commission of India in London," it said.
The MEA also added that such incidents affect the security and normal functioning of India's diplomatic mission in London.
Violent protests were previously held outside the Commission's premises on August 15.
The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and pro-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on the High Commission's building and the Indians gathered outside.
The protests were organised against the backdrop of New Delhi's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:36 IST

