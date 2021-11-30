India, Uruguay review bilateral ties, echnage views on regional issues

Montevideo [Uruguay], November 30 (ANI): India and Uruguay reviewed the bilateral ties on Monday and identified steps to strengthen and boost trade and investment, access to pharmaceuticals products, cooperation in the Information Technology sector and strengthening people-to-people ties.

The fourth Foreign Office Consultations between India and Uruguay were held on November 29 at Montevideo, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), MEA led the Indian delegation while the Uruguayan side was led by Carolina Ache Batlle, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Uruguay, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



The two countries also sides exchanged views on various regional issues. They reiterated their resolve to strengthen coordination in multilateral and regional fora.

"Reviewing the ongoing bilateral cooperation, both sides identified steps to strengthen and boost trade and investment, access to pharmaceuticals products, cooperation in Information Technology sector and strengthening people-to-people ties," the statement said.

The ministry said the consultations were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

Response to the Covid pandemic and access to vaccines and medicines and mutual recognition of Covid certificates were also discussed, the MEA said. (ANI)

