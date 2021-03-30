India, US agree to revamp strategic energy cooperation

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India and the United States on Monday have agreed to revamp the strategic energy partnership to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation.

During a virtual meeting, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm reviewed India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, "Had an excellent introductory meeting virtually with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Congratulated @SecGranholm on assuming the high office. Reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP)."

"Both of us agreed to revamp the India-US SEP to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @JoeBiden with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation," he said in another tweet.

Granholm and Pradhan agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector- biofuels, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen production, and carbon sequestration through technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R), among other initiatives.

They also agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date.

"Efforts to be intensified to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries -advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India's energy market for a win-win situation through a cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways," Pradhan tweeted.

"Jennifer Granholm and I agreed to prioritise cooperation in emerging areas, intensify our industry engagements and also work with an all-of-the-above approach for strengthening energy security, expanding energy access, and for mutual economic prosperity," he said. (ANI)