India, US CEOs suggest reforms to further boost bilateral investment opportunities

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A new set of reforms and policy recommendations were made by the top Indian and US CEOs at the India-US CEO Forum to further boost bilateral investment opportunities across various sectors.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross reiterated the extraordinary momentum developed in the India-US bilateral ties, driven by strong shared interests in promoting global stability, security and economic prosperity.

They were speaking at the India-US CEO Forum along with senior government functionaries, including Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Taranjit Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US, and Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India.

During the interaction, a new set of reforms and policy recommendations deliberated jointly by CEO forum members were presented at the meeting, to further boost bilateral investment opportunities across key sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, infrastructure and manufacturing, entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, energy, water and environment, ICT and digital infrastructure, financial services, trade and investments, among others.\, a statement from Commerce Ministry said.

The CEO Forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US-based companies, was co-chaired by N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, president and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.

"Minister Goyal reiterated the extraordinary momentum developed in the India-US bilateral ties, driven by strong shared interests in promoting global stability, security and economic prosperity. He also empasised the importance of small businesses in the economies of both countries and the need to increase employment and skill in the sector. He urged the forum to be the leaders in charting out a new path in a post-COVID world," the statement added.

Highlighting the vast untapped potential of the India-US commercial relationship and the potential risk of inward-looking policies in a post-COVID world, Ambassador Juster urged each working group in the Forum to offer a few policy level suggestions readily agreeable and actionable to both sides. (ANI)

