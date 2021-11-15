India, US discuss bilateral defence cooperation in a military-level talk

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty (Photo credit- ADG PI- Indian Army- Twitter )
ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 21:59 IST


New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Monday spoke with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific.

Mohanty and Flynn had a telephonic conversation where they discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and its aspects.
"Lieutenant General CP Mohanty #VCOAS had a telephonic interaction with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific #USARPAC Command and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation,", ADG PI- Indian Army informed in a tweet. (ANI)

